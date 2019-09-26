falcon school.PNG

A small-caliber handgun was found Thursday morning in the backpack of a first-grade student at the Falcon Elementary School of Technology, prompting an investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and District 49, officials said.

The handgun was found after the first-grader showed a staff member a single round, according to a statement on the school's website. The gun immediately was "secured," and the student was removed from class.

The Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into how the child obtained the gun, which had a single round from a different caliber firearm in its chamber, the school reported.

"The student told administrators he did not want to hurt anyone, and we do not believe the student intended to threaten, or harm, students or staff," the school's statement said.

There was no disruption to the day's usual events, said district spokesman David Nancarrow.

"D49 commends the quick action of the (Falcon Elementary School of Technology) staff to identify and respond to a potentially dangerous situation," an online statement read. "Although we do not believe this was intended as a threat, and do not believe our students or staff are in danger, we are committed to investigating this situation completely and will determine the appropriate next steps for the student involved."

