Crews will begin milling and paving a section of a Falcon boulevard on Monday, which will mean closures on the roadway until early September.
El Paso County recommended that drivers in the area expect added driving time as they take alternate routes around the section of Meridian Ranch Boulevard between Eastonville Road and Sunset Crater Drive that crews will be working to repave, with all lanes closing Aug. 16 until Sept. 10.
The only people that will be allowed in the closed section will be those who live next to the project and need the road to get home.
"This is an example of a road that would slip into a 'poor' or 'reconstruct' category if we didn't do this work," chief spokesman Ryan Parsell said.
The construction will be carried out by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., and is being funded by the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority.
The milling and paving work comes after El Paso County’s public works department said in late July that a national drop in oil production fed local asphalt shortages that delayed repair projects for days and caused competition among public and private contractors.
While the construction is going on, county officials reminded people in a press release to slow down and watch for construction workers, equipment, and signage.
“As always, El Paso County thanks drivers and residents in advance for their cooperation,” county officials said in the release. “This work will improve driving conditions for area residents, and the County will only close roads when doing so improves safety for workers and accelerates the timeline of a project.”