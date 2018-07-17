Don't drink water from the Falcon Highlands Metro District without boiling it first, the district warned Monday.
A boil order was posted to the district website Monday. A booster station failure resulted in a "significant" pressure loss in its drinking water system.
The full order can be read here.
The company says to boil all water for three minutes, then let it cool before using. Alternatively, customers can use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used until further notice for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation.
The company hopes to have the pressure system working again by Thursday.