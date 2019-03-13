Having trouble accessing Facebook or Instagram on Wednesday afternoon? You weren't alone.
The massively popular social network started having problems at around noon Eastern time, with issues popping up across Facebook proper, Facebook Messenger and Instagram around the world. The service outage is one of the longest Facebook has ever experienced.
As of publication, service had not yet been fully restored.
We're focused on working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but can confirm that the issue is not related to a DDoS attack.— Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019
Roland Dobbins, an engineer with network performance firm Netscout said the outage was due to an accidental traffic jam issue with a European internet company that collided with Facebook and other websites.