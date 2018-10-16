BOULDER — Before the chickenpox vaccine was introduced more than 20 years ago, parents regularly exposed their kids to the virus to build an immunity. Today, some parents refuse to vaccinate their children - fearing very rare side effects.
Alternatively, some of those parents are organizing “pox parties” on Facebook. They’re bringing their healthy kids in contact with a child who has chickenpox. Parents in these groups are willing to drive hours and even to different states to put their kids in the same room as an infected person.
Screenshots sent to 9NEWS from the private Facebook group show strategies to get children sick. The tenting method suggests putting a sick kid in a small space for half an hour, ensuring the enclosure is full of exhaled air. Then, add the healthy kid with some toys to keep them occupied and “let the party begin!”
“Bonus for sharing snacks out of the same bowl,” the writer adds. “Also, bring the host mom something by way of thx. A casserole or tp or something!”