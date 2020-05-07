Jeanette Vizguerra wears a face mask during a car protest calling for the release of detainees at the GEO Immigration Detention Center because of the dangers posed by the new coronavirus Friday, April 17, 2020, in Denver.
More than 82,000 nonmedical masks have been donated to vulnerable populations and essential workers who have limited access to protective equipment through the Colorado Mask Project, state officials said Thursday during a briefing on the state's coronavirus response.
The project aims to donate a total of 100,000 masks to 200 organizations across Colorado, including homeless shelters, assisted living centers, domestic violence safehouses and child care providers, said Betsy Markey, executive director of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
Through a mask design contest led by Colorado Creative Industries, kids around the state submitted original designs for the masks and local companies volunteered to sew and produce them.
The office also polled more than 2,300 businesses through an online survey to evaluate the economic needs of businesses across the state.
“Businesses are holding on for relatively quick recovery. We know they can hold on to for another one to six months, but after that it’s going to continue to get pretty difficult,” Markey said.
Of the businesses that responded, 62% stated they expect 2020 revenues will be at least 25% below original projections. Nearly a quarter said they anticipate having to lay off more than 50% of their employees over the course of the pandemic and economic crisis.
Amber Bowen gets her roots touched up at Honey Salon and Spa in Colorado Springs on Friday, May 1, 2020. Gov. Jared Polis ordered personal service providers to shut down on March 19 to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order was lifted on May 1, for business that provide personal services including retail. Strict social distancing guidelines and wearing of masks are required. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Tim Bussey waits outside to get his hair cut at barber Genaro Vasquez's Downtown Barber Shop in Colorado Springs after the shop re-opened on Friday, May 1, 2020. Gov. Jared Polis ordered personal service providers to shut down on March 19 to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order was lifted on May 1, for business that provide personal services including retail. Strict social distancing guidelines and wearing of masks are required. Vasquez, 88, has owned his barber shop for 26 years. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Barber Genaro Vasquez, 88, gives long-time customer Ricky Lopez a hair cut at his shop, Downtown Barber Shop, in Colorado Springs after re-opening on Friday, May 1, 2020. Gov. Jared Polis ordered personal service providers to shut down on March 19 to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order was lifted on May 1, for business that provide personal services including retail. Strict social distancing guidelines and wearing of masks are required. Vasquez has owned his barber shop for 26 years. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
For 24 hours straight, piano man Papi Sorrels played and sang to raise money for local restaurants that are struggling. He started at noon on Saturday at Slingers Smokehouse & Saloon and ended on Sunday at noon. He was going live on Facebook between an umbrella light and a green screen which transformed his background into a cityscape of Colorado Springs on Sunday, May 3, 2020. On Saturday evening, a drive-in show and dinner was held in the parking lot of the restaurant while everyone stayed in their cars. He is doing the Pianothon again for the next four weekends to benefit other restaurants. He will be at Rooster's House of Ramen next weekend. To find out more information, go to 719CO.com. His goal is to raise a total of $50,000 for the restaurants. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Fire Station 23 Capt. Juliet Draper has seen a lot in her 24 years as a Colorado Springs firefighter from the 1997 blizzard to the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest fires in 2012 and 2013. Today she is part of the team fighting COVID-19 virus. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Specialist Sean Fletcher holds his son Aiden, 1, with his four-year-old daughter Ava as they greet the Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard members, Staff Sgt. Christeen Butterfield and her horse Tank, left, and Sgt. Joshua Minter and his horse Traveler, right, as they conduct a "ready ride" through on-post neighborhoods in Fort Carson, Colo., on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The rides were intended to spread cheer and good vibes, while also providing residents with information on the post's coronavirus response by scanning a 25-foot QR code on the side of a truck trailing behind the riders. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Jason Cougar Campbell, with Adventures Out West, wipes down railings, benches and high-touch areas in downtown Manitou Springs on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Adventures Out West employees are volunteering their time to sanitize and clean up areas around the Pikes Peak region. The AOW will be leading a clean up in Cheyenne Canyon and other spots around the area on May 14, 2020. They are encouraging people to get out in their own neighborhoods and clean up their areas, including parks, fields, sidewalks and public easements. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Pedestrians walk past a vacant parking meter on West Pikes Peak Avenue in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The City of Colorado Springs will begin to charge parking at meters on xxxx. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Senior Jackson Bailey picks up a yard sign from the parking lot of Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The school’s Parent Teachers Organization created the signs for seniors to place in their yards to show the students how proud they are of them. Seniors can pick up a sign until Saturday. After that, the signs will be placed thoughout the community. Seniors who can’t swing by the school before Saturday can contact the PTO to have one delivered to their home. The school building was closed in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the seniors’ graduation ceremony was canceled for now. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Goodwill store manager Randy Lollar peels one-way stickers to put on the floor of the store on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Like many stores that are reopening on Friday morning, aisles will be marked with one-way stickers in an attempt to keep more space between customers. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
To keep the residents at Springs Ranch Memory Care Community safe from the COVID-19 virus, loved ones can need to visit them from the other side of the glass. Bill Perrett breaks into a smile when he sees his wife, Sally Perrett on the other side of the glass. But after guidelines forced families from entering, the center started having family visit times in their sunroom with a window for protection between them. Monday, April 27, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
To keep the residents, most suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's, at Springs Ranch Memory Care Community in Colorado Springs, Colorado, safe from the COVID-19 virus, loved ones can visit them through the windows in the sunroom. At the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandamenium, Jerriann Hance would take all the precautions and come to have dinner with her husband, Danny Hance. Eventually, all in-person visitations were stopped. Jerriann connects with her husband on the other side of a window on Monday, April 27, 2020. Danny Hance is suffering from dementia. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Grayson Reser, 6, jumps into the air with excitement near his pile of presents as the Wescott Fire truck joins his surprise birthday parade in celebration of his sixth birthday in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Friends of the Reser family along with Colorado State Patrol and Wescott Fire Department joined in to give him a special surprise. Presents and candy were handed off from the vehicles during the convoy. His mother Lauren Reser, who is a nurse, says she wanted her son to feel special while bringing the community and family together in these crazy times. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Grayson Reser, 6, gets handed presents by Kristen Thiessen and her two children Andrew and Brooke during his surprise birthday parade in celebration of his sixth birthday in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Friends of the Reser family along with Colorado State Patrol and Wescott Fire Department joined in to give him a special surprise. Candy, presents and confetti were handed off from vehicles during the convoy. His mother Lauren Reser, who is a nurse, says she wanted her son to feel special while bringing the community and family together in these crazy times. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Lauren Reser and her son Grayson, 6, open a confetti cannon during his surprise birthday parade in celebration of his sixth birthday in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Friends of the Reser family along with Colorado State Patrol and Wescott Fire Department joined in to give him a special surprise. Presents and candy were handed off from vehicles during the convoy. His mother Lauren Reser, who is a nurse, says she wanted her son to feel special while bringing the community and family together in these crazy times. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Fountain-Fort Carson High School senior Erik Gonzalez and his mother, Jennifer Bedoya, review the photos she took of him Monday, April 27, 2020, under the Kimball’s Peak Three Theater marquee in downtown Colorado Springs. The independant theater put the “Congrats Class of 2020” message on the marquee so seniors could take a picture below as a gift to the graduates who most likely will miss out on the traditional graduation ceremonies because of the Coronavirus. Gonzalez said he is joining the U.S. Army shortly after his high school’s original graduation date and will miss any later scheduled celebrations. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
At the Peak Vista Community Health Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, anyone over 12 and symptomatic can be tested. Medical Assistant Jessica Martin reaches up into a tall truck to test a patient at the drive-thru on Monday, April 27, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
At the Peak Vista Community Health Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado., anyone over 12 and symptomatic can be tested. Medical Assistant Jessica Martin gets a test ready at the drive-thru on Monday, April 27, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
At the Peak Vista Community Health Center on N. Academy Blvd., anyone over 12 and symptomatic can be tested. Medical Assistant Georgina Hambly tests a patient at the drive-thru on Monday, April 27, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Shop owner Deb Robinson decorates the outside of La Henna Boheme Monday, April 27, 2020, where she is going to create a sanitation station with a hand sanitizer and masks for costumers entering her Manitou Springs shop when she opens on Saturday. Robinson decided not to offer curbside sales Monday with the loosened COVID-19 restrictions. Customers will be allowed inside retail stores Friday, May 1 2020, as long as they practice safe distancing. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Sandra Dillavou was changing a mannequin from a long-sleeved winter dress to a sundress at her shop in the Eclectic Co. coop store in downtown Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Sunday, April 26, 2020. The store can open to curbside customers on Monday, according to guidelines from Gov. Jared Polis. Dillavou has a space in coop for her store, Bronx Vintage Girl. She said that she lost the whole season for selling winter clothes and is moving on to summer clothes. Unless there is a change, the store will be allowed to reopen to customers inside the store on Friday, May 1. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Eileen Casey was steam cleaning the floors at the Eclectic Co. coop store in downtown Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Sunday, April 26, 2020. The store can open to curbside customers on Monday, according to guidelines from Gov. Jared Polis. Casey has a custom tile and art decor shop in the coop. Unless there is a change, stores can open to customers inside the stores on Friday, May 1. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Eric Peterson, 59, tries to hold back his tears as he talks Friday, April 24, 2020, about the last conversation he had with his mother, Marion Peterson, 87, as she lay dying in the hospital from the COVID-19 virus. Peterson and his wife, Victoria, left, Spent the day at his mother’s Colorado Springs townhouse sorting through her belongings and the family’s memories. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Eric Peterson, 59, looks through old family pictures including a graduation photo of his mother, Marion Peterson, in the center, while sorting through her home in Colorado Springs with his wife, Victoria, Friday, April 24, 2020. The 87-year-old died from the COVID-19 virus March 23, 2020. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Hakan Karan, 60, of Colorado Springs nearly died of COVID-19. He was on a ventilator for five days and in the ICU for an additional five days. Karan remains on oxygen where he has been recovering at his home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Many salons all over Colorado Springs are getting ready to reopen on Monday after being given permission to reopen by Gov. Jared Polis. The salons have to meet certain guidelines, though. Jessica Valentine, owner of Lodo Looks, spackles holes in the wall left by mirrors that have been moved to accommodate 6 feet between stations at the salon. Her boyfriend Steve Mobley was helping her with the reconfiguring of the stations on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
As a way to support the local restaurant industry and feed those in need, the Restaurateurs who Care Fund has been created. While funding food for those in need, the fund gives beneficial revenue to local independently-owned restaurants. As a part of a food distribution organized by the Pikes Peak United Way, this week, each food box contained two "soups for the soul", made at the local restaurants. A table full of soups gives volunteer Brielle Thorpe a place to get out of a brief rainstorm during the food distribution at Mitchell High School on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
COVID-19 survivers Judy Hood, 78, and her husband John Hood, 80, sit in their Colorado Springs home Friday, April 24, 2020. Judy Hood played bridge at the same club where Colorado’s first coronavirus victim played and came down with “cold-like symtons March 9. Five days later, both of them were sick enough to go to the emergency room. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
A parade of carts and boxes full of gourmet Italian food is brought to Cheyenne Mountain Care Center for the residents and staff from Paravicini's on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Once the food is inside the staff will wipe down every inch of containers before serving the food. So far, the care center for the elderly has had no-one test positive for COVID-19. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Cheyenne Mountain Center’s administrator, Kathleen O’Leary, gets a bag of Italian food from Chef Franco Pisani with Paravaicini's for a special gournet lunch at the Cheyenne Mountain Care Center on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Liberty senior Lydia Marshall reacts outside her home during a surprise parade and celebration with coaches, faculty, friends, and family to honor Liberty High School athletes who are signing Letters of Intent to play college sports in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Friday, April 24, 2020. Marshall signed her Letter of Intent to play basketball at Friends University. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Liberty senior Carolyn Naftanel, middle, reacts outside her home with friends and teammates Kimmy McKinney, left, Cortney Cowles, right, during a surprise parade and celebration with coaches, faculty, friends, and family in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Naftanel signed her Letter of Intent to play soccer at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools the athletics' department at Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars and celebrations. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Liberty senior Elias Alexander gets sprayed with silly string from his little sister Sole' Alexander, 12, during a surprise parade and celebration with coaches, faculty, friends, and family in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Alexander signed his Letter of Intent to play football at Dakota State University in South Dakota. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools the athletics' department at Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars and celebrations. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Liberty senior Mussa Pene is hugged by his mother Flora Pene as he is honored with a surprise parade outside his home with coaches, faculty, friends, and family in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Pene signed to play football at the University of Nebraska. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools the athletics' department at Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars and celebrations. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Liberty High School faculty, coaches friends, and family honor senior student athletes who are signing their Letters of Intent to play college sports in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Friday, April 24, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Janelle Slocum, left, and Meghan Talamalii, right, cheer for their friend Katelyn McMoore, a senior at Liberty High School, during a surprise parade and celebration with coaches, faculty, friends, and family in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Friday, April 24, 2020. McMoore signed her Letter of Intent to play volleyball and run track at UCCS. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools the athletics' department at Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars and celebrations. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
About 100 chef-prepared meals were delivered to healthcare workers at the St. Francis Medical Center as a gift from Springs Ranch Memory Care Community. Springs Ranch Memory Care Executive Director Karan McGrath hands a meal to staff member Shirley Colvard to give to a worker at the hospital on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Fortunately, there have been no cases of COVID-19 at the memory care center that was donating the food. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
A parade of protesters in vehicles drive past like-minded protesters to put pressure on the Governor to end stay-at-home orders in Colorado. Sunday, April 19, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
While “Operation Gridlock” was going on in downtown Denver, a couple of physician’s assistants who live in the neighborhood stood in a crosswalk on Grant St. near the Colorado State Capital. They said they work in a Denver hospital with COVID-19 patients and wanted to remind the protesters of who is on the frontline fighting the virus. Sunday, April 19, 2020. They stood in the crosswalk between red lights for over an hour. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Hunter Johnson and sister Sydney Johnson cam from Colorado Springs to participate in "Operation Gridlock" to protest the stay-at-home orders in Colorado on Sunday, April 19, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
A parade of protesters in vehicles drive past like-minded protesters to put pressure on the Governor to end stay-at-home orders in Colorado. Sunday, April 19, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Reopening Colorado was the main them of protesters participating at the Colorado State Capitol for "Operation Gridlock". The organizers of the rally asked those attending to stay in their cars to protest and follow social distancing to be safe. But a large crowd gathered on the lawn of the capital, many not wearing masks on Sunday, April 19, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Doctors and nurses wave to the U.S. Thunderbirds Air Force squadron as they fly over UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs to honor Colorado’s front line workers, healthcare workers, first responders and military members on Saturday, April 18, 2020. The Thunderbirds saluted the graduates of the Air Force Academy with a fly over, and then proceeded with a number of fly overs of Colorado cities and medical facilities along the front range to Pueblo. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
The class of 2020 toss their hats into the air as the Thunderbirds fly over Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the conclusion of the Air Force Academy graduation on the terrazzo of the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The graduation was a closed ceremony at the center of campus rather than Falcon Stadium to allow the cadets to stay 8 feet apart. The cadets didn't march on stage to receive their diplomas and high fives and hugs were banned. The academy graduated 967 cadets. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Cadets celebrate at the conclusion of the 2020 Air Force Academy graduation ceremony Saturday, April 18, 2020, on the terrazzo of the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The graduation was a closed ceremony at the center of campus rather than Falcon Stadium to allow the cadets to stay 8 feet apart. The cadets didn't march on stage to receive their diplomas and high fives and hugs are banned. The academy graduated 967 cadets. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Vice President Mike Pence stands during the opening prayer Saturday, April 18, 2020, during the Air Force Academy class of 2020 graduation on the terrazzo of the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The graduation was a closed ceremony at the center of campus rather than Falcon Stadium to allow the cadets to stay 8 feet apart. The cadets didn't march on stage to receive their diplomas and high fives and hugs are banned. The academy graduated 967 cadets. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Cadets wave to their family and friends watching online Saturday, April 18, 2020, during the Air Force Academy class of 2020 graduation on the terrazzo of the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The graduation was a closed ceremony at the center of campus rather than Falcon Stadium to allow the cadets to stay 8 feet apart. The cadets didn't march on stage to receive their diplomas and high fives and hugs are banned. The academy graduated 967 cadets. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Dr. Jeff Moody, a urologist, at his home in Colorado Springs on Saturday, April 18, 2020. With patient visits plummeting, Moody has gone with out pay at Colorado Springs Urological Associates since the coronavirus pandemic.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Musicians Connor O'Neal and Shawn D'Amario with the Tejon Street Corner Thieves perform in their mobile concert school bus for Colorado Springs residents from the left Addie Sobczak, Patrick O'Hare, Zoe Moffett, Sam Hinkle and Josh Cohn outside their home in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Since the stay-at-home order every Wednesday and Saturday the band is taking requests and performing for residents outside their homes while practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Musicians Connor O'Neal and Shawn D'Amario with the Tejon Street Corner Thieves perform in their mobile concert school bus for Colorado Springs resident Brianne Smith outside her home in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Since the stay-at-home order, every Wednesday and Saturday the band is taking requests and performing for residents outside their homes while practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Musicians Shawn D'Amario and Connor O'Neal with the Tejon Street Corner Thieves are performing songs in their mobile concert school bus for Pikes Peak area residents every Wednesday and Saturday. The band is taking requests and performing for residents outside their homes while practicing social distancing during the stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Musicians Shawn D'Amario and Connor O'Neal with the Tejon Street Corner Thieves are performing songs in their mobile concert school bus for Pikes Peak area residents every Wednesday and Saturday. The band is taking requests and performing for residents outside their homes while practicing social distancing during the stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Although the Colorado Springs Senior Center has been closed since March 15, Seniors can still get free meals through the center thanks to Silver Key. Every Monday, from 11:30 to 12:30, five frozen meals with a variety of fresh fruit and milk will be passed out to Seniors. Lois Daniels (right) picked up her meals and a jigsaw puzzle at the Senior Center on Monday, April 13, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Sunnyside Christian Church didn't meet together for a Easter service at the church, but they did line up in cars in the church parking lot to drop off food for Crossfire Ministries. Renee Beebe, executive director of Crossfire Ministries, Inc. carries food from lined up donators on Sunday, April 12, 2020. The food will be given away at the pantry for Crossfire Ministries at 2120 LaSalle St. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 11-3 p.m. Those interested in picking up food, should check the website to find out what documentation to bring. There are no limits on income levels. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The sun rises behind the First Baptist Church of Colorado Springs on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. Church services this Easter will be streamed online as churches around the Pikes Peak Region, including the First Baptist Church that was built in 1890, will be empty Sunday because of the COVID-19 pademic. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
The congregation of Calvary Fellowship Fountain Valley Church was able to come together for an Easter service, but stayed apart with a drive-in church. With a winter-like Easter morning, Pastor John Bornschein delivered his sermon from the open door of a church garage with lines of people in their cars on Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Paul Holdier passes out communion to those participating from their cars during a drive-in Easter service at Calvary Fellowship Fountain Valley Church on Sunday, April 12, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Melissa Calsadillo attended the service with her two kids, Jensen and Kayli (back to front) on Sunday, April 12, 2020. The kids work on Easter coloring sheets just like they might in the pews during the service. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Michael Marchese sprays sanitizer on the hand rails of a bus while he and a crew clean Tuesday night, April 7, 2020, at the Mountain Metro Transit bus barn in Colorado Springs, Colo. The cleaning crew always uses sanitizer to clean the buses, but to combat the COVID-19 virus, the buses are first sprayed with a hospital-grade disinfectant. The utility crew of five cleans all the buses, 48 to 50, at the end of each day. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Baka. a male Sumatran orangutan, is used to seeing crowds of visitors on the other side of the glass at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has been temporarily closed since March 17, but the reopening date is still to be determined dependent on the COVID-19 virus pandemic. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Dr. Auna Leatham, 33, is working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs. After working her shift, Leatham has a strict routine before she goes home taking all precautions before seeing her family. “I don’t want to put any of my family at risk,” Leatham said. On top of changing out of her hospital scrubs and washing her hands a "million times", Leatham also wipes down her car and parks it in her garage that is off limits to her family. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Kathy Kemp, a registered nurse who lives in Monument, is making homemade masks with a group of volunteers to help protect people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kemp anticipated the need for masks and started planning a design and organizing neighborhood volunteers weeks before Gov. Polis urged people to wear masks outside of their homes. Kemp has organized bins on her front porch to give out materials for mask kits and drop-boxes to stress social distancing.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Dr. Sanjay Ratnakant, a pulmonary specialist in Colorado Springs, poses for a portrait wearing his PPE gear outside UCHealth Memorial Hospital North on Saturday, April 11, 2020. “The hardest thing is there are patients who come in and they’re afraid,” said Ratnakant. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Walter Palmer crosses over Interstate 25 on the pedestrian bridge while out on a photo walk near Monument Valley Park in Colorado Springs. Colo., on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Thursday temperatures nearly reached a high of 57 degrees, with partly sunny skies. Snow is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
A line shoppers forms outside Trader Joe's in Colorado Springs Monday morning, April 6, 2020, and most of those waiting followed social distancing guidelines. Trader Joe's, Costco, Walmart, Safeway, King Soopers, Sam's Club are amongst the stores limiting the crowds inside the stores. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)