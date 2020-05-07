Colorado unemployment rate surges amid coronavirus pandemic

Jeanette Vizguerra wears a face mask during a car protest calling for the release of detainees at the GEO Immigration Detention Center because of the dangers posed by the new coronavirus Friday, April 17, 2020, in Denver.

 (Photo by David Zalubowski, The Associated Press)

More than 82,000 nonmedical masks have been donated to vulnerable populations and essential workers who have limited access to protective equipment through the Colorado Mask Project, state officials said Thursday during a briefing on the state's coronavirus response.

The project aims to donate a total of 100,000 masks to 200 organizations across Colorado, including homeless shelters, assisted living centers, domestic violence safehouses and child care providers, said Betsy Markey, executive director of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

Through a mask design contest led by Colorado Creative Industries, kids around the state submitted original designs for the masks and local companies volunteered to sew and produce them.

The office also polled more than 2,300 businesses through an online survey to evaluate the economic needs of businesses across the state.

“Businesses are holding on for relatively quick recovery. We know they can hold on to for another one to six months, but after that it’s going to continue to get pretty difficult,” Markey said.

Of the businesses that responded, 62% stated they expect 2020 revenues will be at least 25% below original projections. Nearly a quarter said they anticipate having to lay off more than 50% of their employees over the course of the pandemic and economic crisis. 

A COVID-19 Business Recovery Center was created to help businesses find funding and the state plans to develop more relief packages, Markey said.

