The Federal Aviation Administration grounded any camera drones flying over a region in Texas where images taken earlier this week showed thousands of migrants gathered under an international bridge waiting to be processed, according to a new report.
The two-week restriction covering the city of Del Rio, Texas, comes as Fox News National Correspondent Bill Melugin has been showing aerial drone footage of the rising numbers of migrants. Officials, including Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano, have raised alarm bells about the growing migrant situation, with as many as 10,503 people reportedly gathering under the bridge.
"The Border Patrol requested the temporary flight restriction due to drones interfering with law enforcement flights on the border. As with any temporary flight restriction, media is able to call the FAA to make requests to operate in the area," the FAA wrote in a statement to Melugin.
Melugin told Fox News's Tucker Carlson that the timing for the FAA's restrictions seemed "curious," as many videos and images of the situation under the bridge in Del Rio went viral on Wednesday and Thursday.
"I just want to point out Fox News has been at the border for the better part of seven months now," Melugin told Carlson Thursday night. "We've been using the drone the entire time. It's never been an issue. All of a sudden, the last 24 hours, we start showing these images at this bridge, and a TFR goes up. We can no longer fly."
Cruz went to Del Rio on Thursday, saying that the growing number of migrants crowding under the bridge was unlike anything he had seen before. Multiple reports said a large number of migrants were Haitian, while others come from Latin American countries.
"The drone footage started this morning, and people across the country were horrified, and I guess the political operatives at the Biden White House saw that and decided the last thing they want is Fox News actually reporting on what's happening down here," Cruz said.
Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday closed down six ports of entry with Mexico amid the surge of migrants crossing illegally into the United States. However, he reversed that an hour later, saying the Biden administration changed course and refused to shut the crossings.
Customs and Border Protection told the Washington Examiner on Thursday that the bridge was being utilized as a purposeful shield from the heat as thousands of migrants seeking entry into the U.S. wait to be processed. However, CBP said many families will be "expelled under the CDC's Title 42 authority."
"Drinking water, towels, and portable toilets have been delivered for migrants to use while they await to be transported to a facility," CBP said, adding that "those who cannot be expelled under Title 42 and do not have a legal basis to remain will be placed in expedited removal proceedings."
The months of July and August saw records of migrant encounters at the southern border, with over 400,000 migrant encounters across both months, according to CBP. The agency has marked 1.5 million encounters for the fiscal year 2021.
The Washington Examiner contacted CBP and the FAA on Friday but did not immediately receive a response.