The Colorado National Guard's 140th Wing will be conducting a second F-16 Fighting Falcon flyover Friday to salute health care workers on the front line of the battle against the coronavirus, a statement said Thursday.

The flight will include health care facilities in Brighton, Granby, Kremmling, Rifle, Fruita, Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, Cortez, Durango, Pagosa Springs, Alamosa, Trinidad, La Junta and Parker, the state's National Guard said.

Friday's event will be the second flyover in the U.S. Air Force's Operation American Resolve, focused on boosting morale during the coronavirus pandemic. Fuel limitations during the first flyby on May 6 kept the F-16s from reaching the more of the state, the statement said.

"As much as we wanted to include all of the critical Coloradans who are leading the fight against COVID-19 during the first flyover, we had to prioritize based on where the highest number of cases were," 140th Wing Commander U.S. Air Force Col. Micah Fesler said in the statement.

The flyover will begin about 11 a.m. and end about 12:45 p.m.

"We know there are many more cities and towns throughout the state where people are making significant sacrifices to battle the pandemic, so we've gotten approval to do one more flyover mission to salute as many more heroes as possible," Fesler said.

Below is the full flyover schedule:

11:03 am - Platte Valley Medical Center, Brighton

11:11 am - Middle Park Medical Center, Granby

11:14 am - Kremmling Memorial Hospital, Kremmling

11:24 am - Grand River Health, Rifle

11:31 am - Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center, Fruita

11:33 am- Community Hospital, Grand Junction

11:37 am - Saint Mary's Hospital and Medical Center Heliport, Grand Junction

11:42 am - Delta County Memorial Hospital, Delta

11:45 am - Montrose Memorial Hospital Heliport, Montrose

11:55 am - Southwest Memorial Hospital-Emergency Room, Cortez

12:00 pm - Animas Surgical Hospital, Mercy Regional Medical Center, Durango

12:06 pm - Pagosa Springs Medical Center, Pagosa Springs

12:14 pm - SLV Health Regional Medical Center, Alamosa

12:24 pm - Mount San Rafael Hospital, Trinidad

12:33 pm - Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center Helipad, La Junta

12:48 pm - Parker Adventist Hospital, Parker

All time windows may vary by 15 minutes or more.

