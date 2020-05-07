Colorado Springs and much of southern Colorado will be under a red flag warning Thursday due to "extreme fire weather conditions."
Temperatures will top out just over 70, and winds could gust as high as 40 mph, Thursday, with humidity under 10%, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. "Do not burn today!" it posted in the warning, issued for a large portion of central and western Colorado.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 and winds from 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 70 and winds from 10-30 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 and winds from 5-15 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high just above 60 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high just above 70 and winds from 5-15 mph.