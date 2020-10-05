A red flag warning, an indication of extreme fire danger, was issued near the Cameron Peak and Mullen fires burning in northern Colorado, according to inciweb.org, an official fire information website.
A red flag warning is issued when weather events might lead to extreme fire behavior within in the next 24 hours. The new warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Monday as strong winds, low humidity, and dry vegetation threaten to stir up the fires and increase their spread beyond containment lines, the report stated.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected Monday along with humidity at 15% near the Cameron Peak fire, which is burning in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests west of Fort Collins. Temperatures in the 60s and 70s are predicted there.
Because conditions are expected to worsen, the fire response team of more than 930 firefighters will take a defensive approach by holding containment lines, moping up, and extinguishing stray embers, the site reported.
The Cameron Peak fire was 42% contained as of Monday afternoon.
Firefighters gained traction against the Mullen fire burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest, southwest of Centennial, Wyo., with 14% containment reported.
That fire continues to spread with 151,711 total acres blackened as of Monday, most of which in Wyoming, although a portion of the fire crossed into Colorado.
The Mullen fire area is expected to experienced gusts up to 35 mph Monday along with extreme dryness.
