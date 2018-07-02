Fireworks still will light the sky during Memorial Park’s Summer Symphony, but other fireworks displays across the Pikes Peak region and the state have been canceled as fire danger worsens.
Fireworks displays have been canceled in Manitou Springs, Palmer Lake, Cripple Creek and Woodland Park, where the July 5 Symphony Above the Clouds still will be held with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic and cannons from Fort Carson.
Cripple Creek’s fireworks were canceled as the High Chateau fire continues to rage in Teller County. So band performances, the street dance and other scheduled activities were canceled too, the city announced.
Also canceling fireworks are Cañon City, Breckenridge, Telluride, Buena Vista, Vail, Durango, Ouray and Silverton.
Aspen is replacing its fireworks with a drone light show, and Steamboat Springs and Glenwood Springs are opting for laser light shows.
But some cities, including Grand Junction and Montrose, have said the show will go on.
The Summer Symphony in Colorado Springs begins at 5:30 p.m. with activities, concessions and a performance by Wild Blue Country from the Air Force Academy. At 7:30 p.m., the Colorado Springs Philharmonic will perform, followed by fireworks.
The AAA Sky Sox baseball team also will have fireworks during its games Wednesday and Friday, team spokesman Shane Philipps confirmed Monday.
If fire danger reaches an “extreme” level in Colorado Springs, no public fireworks displays are allowed, said Fire Capt. Brain Vaughan. If ground-level winds exceed 15 mph, displays will be halted or canceled.
“Canceling or postponing is done to prevent the drift of shells outside of the approved burst area,” Vaughan said in a news release.
Except for the Sky Sox’s Security Service Stadium, all displays in the city happen over irrigated, ignition-resistant vegetation, Vaughan said.
The Flying Horse fireworks will be shot over irrigated golf fairways and small areas of sandy arroyos and mowed wild grass, he said. Other golf or country club displays including at The Broadmoor, the Cheyenne Mountain Resort and the Garden of the Gods Club and Resort will happen over manicured, irrigated green fairways or bodies of water.
Firefighters “encourage all citizens to attend and partake in public displays to celebrate, rather than doing private consumer fireworks which are always illegal and strictly prohibited,” Vaughan said in the release. “Fireworks are dangerous, and every year serious injuries occur. We work diligently to provide safe venues for all to enjoy, in a strictly controlled environment at each venue.”