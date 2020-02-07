The Colorado Department of Transportation has urged drivers not to travel in the mountains this weekend.

Heavy snowfall, high winds, and low visibility will continue to impact various areas of the state, causing extreme driving conditions, CDOT said in an email Friday night. Drivers who are already in the mountains should stay there, the department advised.

Safety closures and avalanche control are expected as more snow falls in the high country over the weekend.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A 45-mile stretch of westbound Interstate 70 from Golden to the Eisenhower Tunnel was closed for nearly 5 hours Friday due to white-out conditions, spun-out vehicles and icy roads, according to the transportation department. It reopened shortly before 9 p.m.

Avalanche mitigation also took place Friday from daybreak through the afternoon.

Alternate routes for I-70, such as U.S. 285 — which also shut down in both directions Friday — are also likely to have extreme winter driving conditions, the department said.

Summit County emergency crews activated an overnight shelter for stranded motorists Friday evening at Summit Middle School in Frisco, the Summit Daily reports. Copper Mountain, along the interstate, saw up to 33.6 inches of snow Friday.

Loveland Pass saw more than 32.2 inches of snow by Friday evening, data from the National Weather Service showed. Rabbit Ears pass received more than 50 inches.

Traffic from the mountains to the Front Range is expected to be slow and heavy, and CDOT said that drivers should brace themselves for a very long Sunday trip home.

Check CDOT's travel center for other I-70 closures and other updates on statewide road conditions and click here for the Gazette's interactive traffic map for Colorado Springs-area road conditions.