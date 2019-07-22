Expect extra dust and noise while Fort Carson's 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division conducts field artillery firing exercises Wednesday through Friday, the post announced Monday.
The training exercises will prepare the soldiers in case the unit is "called to support any contingency operations around the globe," a news release says.
Large-caliber training with live munitions will stir the dust and create the noise.
"Fort Carson is dedicated to being good neighbors and will continue to inform the public about training events that may affect surrounding communities," the release says.
"We will continue to listen to our community and work through any noise issues that may arise. We strive to balance our training requirements with respecting our neighboring communities."
To call in a noise complaint, contact the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at 719-526-9849.