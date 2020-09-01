All children ages 1-18, including remote learners and home-schoolers, will have access to free breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday from schools, under an extension of the United States Department of Agriculture’s annual Summer Food Service Program, announced Monday.
It’s a big deal, said Kent Wehri, director of Food and Nutrition Services for Colorado Springs School District 11.
“It means regardless of income status or free and reduced lunch qualification, and no matter what school district your children attend, they can get free meals this fall,” he said.
The extension is expected to last through Dec. 31, the USDA said, using Congressional pandemic funding. The federal meals reimbursement to schools is $2.38 per breakfast and $4.15 per lunch.
The action is unprecedented, said Monica Deines-Henderson, director of nutrition for School District 49 in eastern El Paso County.
“It’s a wonderful relief for families in the community and provides a safety net,” she said. “Many parents are still struggling; this pandemic has been a hardship.”
Most D-49 students are scheduled to return to in-person classes next week and will be able to eat at no charge in D-49 school cafeterias, Deines-Henderson said. The district also is setting up a system for online learners to receive their free meals that parents can receive while staying in their vehicles.
"Families don't have to come up with the money, even if they're doing remote learning," she said.
The federal Summer Food Service Program operates June-August, with schools providing no-cost sack lunches from sites such as school parking lots, trailer park communities, apartment complexes, city parks and community centers.
The no-questions-asked distributions are popular and well-attended, with D-11 serving some 350,000 meals each summer, according to Wehri.
And when the COVID-19 pandemic closed local schools in March, officials set up a network and handed out free sack meals under an emergency government provision.
When instruction restarts in the fall, schools normally transition to the federal government’s National School Lunch Program, which provides free and reduced-price meals in school cafeterias based on household income. Non-qualifying students must pay for the meals.
Under the new extension, D-11, which began classes on Aug. 24 primarily with remote learning, reopened its outdoor meals pickup service at every school on Tuesday. Parents who drove up in their cars received meals for their children.
“What they’re trying to do is help the school districts doing remote learning,” Wehri said. “It’s very difficult as parents are working and going back to work; this will be easier for them to grab a meal and go.”
Just because some people who were displaced from their jobs during the pandemic are returning to work doesn’t mean they will rebound quickly from an income drop they may have seen, said Lynne Telford, chief executive officer of Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado.
“Families who weren’t receiving paychecks might have used up their savings or gone into debt, and they don’t instantaneously get back on their feet,” Telford said.
Food distributed by Care and Share’s more than 250 partner agencies, including school-based food pantries, was up by 42% from March through July, over the same period last year, she said.
“That’s huge,” Telford said. “It’s just frightening to see all the people impacted.”
Some schools located in areas of high poverty also are providing free bags of food for students to take home to eat over the weekend, she said, under the annual Backpack Program.
Last week, 3,000 bags were given out to school families, Telford said.
Care and Share also is sending into neighborhoods mobile food pantries and mobile markets to locations such as Mitchell High School.
“We started with one truckload for each distribution and now are doing two truckloads,” she said. “We’re expecting this to be impacting us for a long time.”
September is National Hunger Action Month, and on Sept. 10, Hunger Action Day, Care and Share will host a community food drive.
Donations of food or money can be dropped off 8-10 a.m. and 3-5 p.m. at its Colorado Springs warehouse, 2605 Preamble Point, or in Pueblo at 100 Greenhorn Drive, suite 100.
The Gill Foundation will match in a challenge grant up to $50,000 in public monetary donations made in September, Telford said.