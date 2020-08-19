The Pine Gulch fire burning outside Grand Junction measured 125,108 acres as of Wednesday morning making it the second largest fire in state history after the Hayman fire, according to a Rocky Mountain Area Coordinator Center spokesman.
The fire grew more than 37,000 acres overnight as wind in the area spread the fire northwest, Larry Helmerick, spokesperson for the agency said. And wind gusts could reach 50 mph Wednesday.
"We have a red flag warning today, which means things could get pretty nasty," Helmerick said "Firefighters really have to watch out."
Close to 900 fire fighters are working to extinguish the blaze but the rough, extremely dry terrain continues to fuel the fire with pinyon, juniper, oak, and sagebrush.
Excessive heat warnings have been issued through western Colorado as highs could near 101 degrees.
Crews have kept the the lightning cause fire under 7% containment since Aug. 9 but the fires rapid growth has kept up with firefighters efforts to create solid contentment lines.
Evacuations for some residents long County Road 204 were lifted Tuesday, according to a post from the Garfield Sheriff's Office.