The Pine Gulch fire burning outside Grand Junction measured 125,252 acres as of Wednesday morning making it the second largest fire in state history after the Hayman fire, according to a Rocky Mountain Area Coordinator Center spokesman.
New evacuation orders have been issued Wednesday evening.
The fire grew more than 37,000 acres overnight as wind in the area spread the fire northwest, Larry Helmerick, spokesperson for the agency said.
Meteorologists said that the fire grew so rapidly because strong outflow winds Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning aligned with drainages in the Echo Lake area and gusted up to 40 mph over a three to-four hour period, according to a press release from the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team.
Close to 900 fire fighters are working to extinguish the blaze but the rough, extremely dry terrain continues to fuel the fire with pinyon, juniper, oak, and sagebrush.
Excessive heat warnings have been issued through western Colorado as highs could near 101 degrees.
Crews have kept the the lightning cause fire under 7% containment since Aug. 9 but the fires rapid growth has kept up with firefighters efforts to create solid contentment lines.
Evacuations for some residents long County Road 204 were lifted Tuesday, according to a post from the Garfield Sheriff's Office.