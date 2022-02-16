No one was injured after a reported explosion and house fire near Memorial Park in Colorado Springs early Wednesday, authorities said.

A fire was reported just after 1 a.m. at what is believed to be a vacant home on the 900 block of East Vermijo Avenue, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. Firefighters arrived in about five minutes to find a "fully involved structure that was quickly extinguished," the fire department added.

No one was found inside the home.

CSFD told Gazette news partner KKTV that a neighbor reported hearing an explosion, but whether the sound was an explosion or noise from the fire is under investigation.

Click or tap here for more local public safety news.