School is canceled for the rest of the week at Miami-Yoder School District JT-60 following a Tuesday afternoon methane gas explosion that hospitalized a man with burns to his hands and face.
The contractor was replacing an irrigation pump in a well pit 150 feet south of the school at 420 S. Rush Road when the explosion happened, the district said in a news release. He was taken to a hospital by helicopter.
Methane had built up in the sprinkler system, and it exploded after a valve was turned on about 4 p.m., said Jacqueline Kirby, spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
“A hazmat team member was on site to assess the problem and will contact the state,” the Tuesday district statement says. “An inspection unit from the state will assess the situation and direct a course of action.”
The district, with 316 students in preschool through 12th grade, started school last week for all but the preschoolers, its website says.
The Gazette