An exploding barbecue grill caused a July 4th house fire in southern Colorado Springs, a fire department news release said Monday.
Around 4:30 p.m. on July 4th, firefighters responded to the blaze that severely damaged a home on Carmel Drive. Investigators determined that a faulty propane grill, having been lit and briefly unattended, exploded at the rear of the house, releasing flames that spread into the home’s interior.
One hose team circled to the rear of the house while another entered through the front door. No one remained in the house at that time, and with the combined efforts of 40 firefighters, the fire was soon extinguished.
The fire department news release outlined the dangers of a poorly maintained or improperly used grill. Equipment should be well-maintained, all fittings and connections should be tight, and propane tanks should be inspected or replaced regularly per manufacturers’ recommendations.
Between 2012 and 2016, according to the CSFD and the National Fire Protection Association, gas grills were involved in an average of 7,900 house fires per year, compared to 1,300 such fires involving charcoal grills.
Of those 7,900 fires, about 19 percent were attributed to gas leaks or broken equipment, heightening the need for proper care and maintenance as a grill ages.
On average, 17 percent of grill fires occur in July, the peak month for such incidents, followed by May and June at 14 percent and August at 13 percent.
According to the CSFD and the NFPA, all ashes and cigarette butts, when disposed of during dry seasons, should be checked to be sure that they are fully extinguished. Water and sand are the recommended methods.