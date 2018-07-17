Expect a sunny and hot day in Colorado Springs.
The predicted high is 88 degrees Tuesday with chances of showers and thunderstorms increasing into the evening, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Light breezes may come in from the east southeast and move at 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
The evening's scattered showers likely won't end in much precipitation — less than a tenth of an inch is predicted to fall unless conditions lead to a thunderstorm, the weather service says. There is a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures will rise throughout the week, meteorologists say. The rest of the week includes forecast highs are in the lower 90s and slight chances of thunderstorms.