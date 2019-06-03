Part of Interstate 25 will be closed beginning Monday evening as part of the south 'Gap' project, Colorado Department of Transportation reports.
The left northbound lane of the interstate will close at 6 p.m. for 1.5 miles just south of exit 166 - Greenland Road. The exit ramp will also be closed and the lane closure will end at mile marker 167.5.
The left lane and the exit ramp are expected to reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Motorists can expect more closures in the upcoming months, along with heightened law enforcement along the corridor.
Click here to check road conditions with CDOT's travel map.
There will also be another lane closure overnight Thursday on southbound I-25, between exit 163 - County Line Road and Exit 166 - Greenland Road.
Crews need more room to complete paving operations overnight as part of the project to widen the interstate with a third lane in both directions between Monument and Castle Rock. The project is expected to be finished in 2022, CDOT reports.
Alternate routes north to Castle Rock and the Denver area include Colorado 105, to the west of I-25, and Colorado 83, to the east of the interstate.