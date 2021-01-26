Drivers planning to use eastbound Interstate Highway 70 between Rifle and Glenwood Springs Wednesday or Thursday should use an alternate route or plan for “significant delays” as recovery crews work to remove a FedEx truck from the Colorado River, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
“Motorists should plan for the possibility of an eastbound traffic closure, in order to accommodate the vehicle recovery,” CDOT spokeswoman Elise Thatcher said in a news release.
The truck, which had two trailers attached, was involved in a crash just west of Glenwood Springs on Sunday, Thatcher said. Crews will need a crane to pull the truck from the river, and the only place they can put the crane is on the right lane of eastbound I-70.
Thatcher said crews are scheduled to begin work at 9 a.m. Wednesday and expect to work until dark as they try to complete the extraction before the next snowfall.
“Recovery work may need to resume on Thursday,” Thatcher said.
The goal is to open a single eastbound lane to through traffic, but if there isn’t enough room to do it safely, crews will fully close that part of the highway, according to the release. If that happens, eastbound traffic will be turned around at mile marker 109.
Wide-bodied vehicles need to use an alternate route, Thatcher said.