An ex-wife of James Edward Papol, who was arrested Thursday in a 1988 rape and fatal stabbing of a Colorado Springs woman, filed two restraining orders against him in 1999, saying he repeatedly beat and threatened to kill her.
Papol, 46, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder after deliberation in the death of Mary Lynn Vialpando, 24, whose body was left in an alley off West Colorado Avenue near 26th Street. He also faces felony murder predicated by robbery, rape and theft, 4th Judicial District Attorney Dan May said.
The killing, when Papol would have been 15, had gone unsolved until DNA taken from Vialpando’s body and preserved for more than three decades was matched to Papol using data bases and technology that were unavailable 30 years ago, police said this week.
In her first complaint for a restraining order in June 1999, Michelle Papol stated her husband had hit her in the face while they were driving, cutting her and giving her “a fat lip.” She also described his hitting her her outside of their home, causing neighbors to call the police.
James Papol married Michelle Lynne Grippo in April 1996, county records show. They filed for divorce in 2005, court records show.
In another complaint, filed Sept. 20, 1999, Michelle Papol wrote that he was “always saying he was going to hurt me. He has in the past. Kick, hit, pushed, shoved and choked me.” She also wrote about him hitting her in the face, restraining her from leaving the house and saying “he would drive off the road and kill us.” She was pregnant at the time, the complaint says.
She also wrote that social services officials didn’t want their baby near her husband because of his past arrests and a conviction for third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.
It doesn’t appear that a permanent restraining order was granted in either case.
Michelle Papol told Gazette news partner KKTV that she wasn’t surprised to hear he was accused of killing a woman.
During their time together, she said he gave her the impression he had killed someone, but he never said anything concrete or confessed to anything. Otherwise, she said, she would have called police. Based on what he said, his ex-wife believed he had done something bad when he was younger, she told KKTV.
While they were married, they were involved in crimes and drugs, she said. She’s 12 years sober now.
She also told KKTV that she was glad he’s been arrested. “He deserves it,” she said.
Pete Klismet, a former FBI profiler who formerly taught criminal justice at Pikes Peak Community College, said it’s very unlikely that the murder would be the first crime Papol committed. Typically, he said, criminals build up to more serious offenses.
“You don’t immediately start out playing in the major leagues,” Klismet said.
Papol was a teen at the time so any juvenile record he may have had would be sealed, but Klismet said investigators are likely to find the teenage Papol had a history of behavioral issues and bullying in school.
Because he’s accused of rape, Klismet said investigators also are likely to find some kind of familial abuse in Papol’s history, likely by his father — “something that breeds considerable anger inside of him, because you don’t just start out murdering people.”
“They’re going to find just a history of violence that continued to build and heaven knows how far that violence went,” Klismet said.
Records show Papol does have a lengthy adult criminal history, extending from the ‘90s through 2008. He was cited by law enforcement in El Paso, Weld and Douglas counties at least 36 times related to allegations of assault, harassment, reckless endangerment, violating a restraining order and repeatedly writing bad checks. Many of those charges — including a slew of traffic crimes — ultimately were dismissed.
He was convicted on charges of vandalism and robbery from the ’90s, and felony menacing and theft from 2008, records show.
Considering the record, Klismet said he’s surprised that Papol would seemingly regress in violent behaviors. Typically, he’d expect to see additional sexually violent acts, assaults or other showings of serious physical violence on a homicide suspect’s record.
“Is it a surprise to me that he didn’t commit another murder in there? Yeah,” Klismet said. “Would he have probably committed another murder somewhere down the line? Yeah.”