John Walsh, the former U.S. attorney for Colorado, stepped down from his job at an international law firm Monday to consider whether to jump in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Cory Gardner.
Walsh said he plans to make a decision on a Senate candidacy by the end of April.
Prior to joining WilmerHale as a partner in 2017, Walsh spent six years as the chief federal law enforcement officer for Colorado under President Barack Obama.
Until Monday, Walsh headed the investigations, criminal litigation and complex civil litigation team at WilmerHale's Denver office, where he worked with the Denver office's founding partner, former Interior Secretary and former U.S. Sen. Ken Salazar.
Walsh and WilmerHale attorneys who were part of a team he headed are set to be honored in April with the Rocky Mountain Immigrant Advocacy Network's 2019 Pro Bono Service Award for representing immigrant parents and relatives detained and separated from their children under the Trump administration's family separation policy.
If he runs, Walsh would join a growing field of Democrats vying for the chance to take on Gardner, considered the most vulnerable Republican senator up for re-election next year.
Already in the race are former state Sen. Mike Johnston, a gubernatorial candidate last year, and former House Speaker Andrew Romanoff, who ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 2010 and for Congress in 2014.
Other announced candidates include scientist Trish Zornio, organizer Lorena Garcia, activist Danielle Kombo, pharmacist Dustin Leitzel and veterans advocate Keith Pottratz.
U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse and state Sen. Kerry Donovan of Vail are considering joining the field.
Former House Speaker Crisanta Duran surprised politicos when she announced last month that she would challenge 12-term U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette in a primary, rather than run for Gardner's seat.
Walsh ran for Denver district attorney in 2004 but lost in a Democratic primary to Mitch Morrissey, who went on to serve as Denver's DA for three terms.
When he was U.S. attorney, Walsh chaired the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee of U.S. Attorneys and served as co-chair its Subcommittee on White Collar Crime.
Prior to arriving in Colorado, Walsh was an assistant U.S. attorney for eight years in the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles, where he headed the major frauds section.
Another prominent attorney with a history in Colorado politics, Tom Strickland, works with Walsh at WilmerHale, where he co-chairs the firm's Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Practice in its Washington, D.C., and Denver offices.
A former U.S. attorney for the District of Colorado, Strickland was twice the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, losing both times to Republican Wayne Allard. At the Department of Interior under Salazar, Strickland served as chief of staff and assistant secretary for fish and wildlife and parks.