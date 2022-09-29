A former Boy Scouts leader accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy last year pleaded not guilty to all charges in court on Thursday, with the caveat that his defense attorneys still hope a plea deal will arise.

Anthony Fruzia, 49, is accused of having sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy in a Colorado Springs hotel on Dec. 30, 2021, after the boy's dad allowed him to stay in the hotel with Fruzia because he trusted him, according to an affidavit acquired by The Gazette.

The arrest warrant states that the boy was sleeping on a couch in the room when Fruzia asked the boy come to bed with him. Fruzia sexually assaulted the boy that night, the document states.

After the assaults, Fruzia told the boy "his life would be ruined" if the boy "said anything," the arrest warrant alleges.

On Thursday, Fruzia appeared in 4th Judicial District Court to enter a plea on charges of sexually assaulting a child in a position of trust and sexual assault against a child. Fruzia pleaded not guilty, but his defense attorney Theodore McClintock cautioned that the plea could change in the next few weeks.

McClintock stated that he is still in discussions with the District Attorney's Office over a potential plea deal, and that it was unlikely the case will go to trial.

Because of the not-guilty plea, Fruzia is now scheduled for a jury trial on March 20, but an interim disposition date of Nov. 10 was set for a potential change of plea.

According to the New York Daily News, Fruzia also was named in a 2020 federal lawsuit that alleges he abused an 11-year-old boy when he was an assistant scout leader in Lake Dallas, Texas.

The 43-page lawsuit details the stories of eight men who claimed they were sexually assaulted by Boy Scouts of America leaders as children while the organization kept quiet. Fruzia is named as one of the scout leaders.

The lawsuit claims that Fruzia abused the 11-year-old boy for five years starting in 1991. The victim, whose name is redacted from the lawsuit, stated that over the five years, he was assaulted by Fruzia 20-30 times.

The lawsuit also states that the boy believed Fruzia was abusing one other troop member during that period, and that Fruzia tried to "connect [the victim] with other adults who would pay to have sex with him."

The lawsuit against the Boy Scouts of America is in limbo as the court has to await the results of a Bankruptcy Court hearing involving the Boy Scouts of America, according to court records.

If Fruzia is found guilty of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 15 in a position of trust, a Class 3 felony, it could result in a four- to 12-year prison sentence.

Fruzia, who is currently free after posting a $10,000 bond in March, lives in Denton, Texas.