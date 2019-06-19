DENVER — A former Mile High Comics employee has been arrested in connection with the theft of 15 comics books from the store worth $49,000, according to an arrest affidavit from Denver Police.
Prosecutors with the the Denver District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday charged Francisco Ysidro Ruiz, 39. He faces one count of second-degree burglary and one count of theft.
Officers on May 27 responded to a burglary call at Mile High Comics at 4600 North Jason St. It was initially reported that 14 items were stolen, but employees later discovered an additional comic book, worth $7,000, was also missing.
