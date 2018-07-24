An ex-El Paso County sheriff’s deputy sidestepped prison Monday after admitting in court to what a judge called “unfathomable depravity” -- photographing himself molesting a young boy before offering to share the image on a Dark Web message board.
Donald Leigh Fair will serve 10 years to life on sex offender intensive supervised probation under terms of his plea bargain.
Wearing a jacket and slacks, with a heavy beard covering much of his face, Fair said his crimes were committed during a period of long hours at work combined with sleepless nights and repeated blackouts resulting from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Fair, 44, is an Army combat veteran who was twice wounded in fighting overseas, his attorney said. He worked as a local sheriff’s deputy from 2005 to 2010 and again from 2013 to 2017. He served as a 4th
Judicial District Attorney’s investigator at the time of his arrest.
Although probationary sentences in sex crimes carry the option of up to 90 days in jail, prosecutors waived jail time in exchange for
Fair’s guilty plea to sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. Two child pornography counts were dismissed.
In lobbying for the court to accept Fair’s plea bargain, Chief Deputy 18th Judicial District Attorney Christopher Gallo said prosecutors could prove only that Fair committed a single sex act and had a single pornographic photo of the child involved.
The victim did not report the crime and may not have been aware that it occurred, Gallo said. Forcing the child to take the stand at a trial could have increased trauma, Gallo told the judge.
District Judge David A. Gilbert accepted the deal and imposed sentence, saying the prosecution had “solid reasons” against taking the case to trial. The judge also cited Fair’s “extremely impressive record of service to the country” as well as his service to the community, which included two commander’s commendations in the Sheriff’s Office for saving lives.
Despite his “exemplary heroism” Fair veered into “unfathomable depravity,” Gilbert said, urging him to commit himself to his therapy to learn why.
Also present at the hearing was 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler, who decried a lack of options for prosecutors when confronted with child sex defendants who are willing to plead guilty and forgo trial.
Because the crime was probation-eligible, Fair could have been convicted at trial and still received a lifetime probationary sentence, leaving prosecutors to face the risk of acquittal without guarantee of a different outcome, said Brauchler.
“There is no perfect answer,” said Brauchler, also a candidate for Colorado attorney general. “For this case, for this moment, for these facts, this is justice.”
Asked why his office agreed to remove the option of jail time as a condition of Fair’s plea bargain, Brauchler said a jail sentence wasn’t worth the risk of blowing up the plea deal and “exposing this kid” to taking the stand at trial.
“By the way, 90 days jail is never 90 days jail because of the potential for earned time,” Brauchler said.
Fair was arrested in August 2017 after investigators used his computer’s IP address to track comments he left on a Dark Web message board offering to share the photo of a sex assault. The Dark Web is part of the Internet that is accessible only through use of a special software, potentially allowing users and website operators to remain anonymous.
Unraveling the case – and linking Fair to his crimes – involved Interpol, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Colorado Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, which includes Colorado Springs police.
An arrest affidavit detailing the crimes in full was sealed by a judge’s order after Fair’s arrest, and The Gazette is withholding other details to protect the identity of the victim.