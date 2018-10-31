An ex-El Paso County sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty Wednesday to drunken driving, an offense that cost him his job in law enforcement.
El Paso County Judge Laura Findorff sentenced Andrew Acosta, 27, to unsupervised probation for a year and ordered him to attend alcohol counseling. He has completed 48 hours of community service. Acosta was arrested in April after falling asleep in a running car while off-duty in northeast Colorado Springs, KKTV reported last spring. The guilty plea marked his first offense.
Acosta, who was in possession of a weapon at the time of his arrest, was also ordered to pay more than $1,500 in court fines.
The Sheriff’s Office hired Acosta in September 2016 to serve as a guard at the El Paso County jail, paying him $64,362 a year, said spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby. He was fired in May, roughly a month after his arrest, she said.