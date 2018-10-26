A 30-year-old man who has worked in El Paso County and Denver metro area schools was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Keean Davis is alleged to have sexually assaulted an unnamed juvenile he had plied with drugs, police said. The investigation indicated there may be additional victims.
Davis posted bail Thursday night, said police spokesman Lt. Howard Black.
In September, a 16-year-old boy and 38-year-old man were granted a joint temporary protection order against Davis, court records show. No details about the restraining order were immediately available.
Davis was previously employed as a paraprofessional educator, cheerleading coach and security guard at several schools in El Paso County and the Denver metro area, police said.
He worked as a math fellow at Panorama Middle School and a special education paraprofessional at Pikes Peak Elementary School and Stratmoor Hills Elementary School from January 2015 to January 2017, Harrison School District 2 said in an email to parents.
Between April 2016 and April 2017, he worked sporting events for Colorado Springs School District 11, said D11 spokeswoman Devra Ashby. When he was hired, his background checks "were in place," she said.
He currently works for the Aurora School District, said Black. He is listed as a spirit coach at Vista PEAK preparatory school on the Colorado High School Coaches Association website, though Aurora School District spokesman Corey Christiansen could not confirm the specifics of his employment.
Vista PEAK teacher Gabriel Alsina, 35, was arrested in August on suspicion of sexual assault of a child by one in a position of trust and pattern of abuse, the Denver Post reported.
A Keean Davis of Colorado Springs with the same birth date is listed on Adams State University's website as having been a member of the college's spirit team as a senior in 2013. His bio says that he was a member of the cheerleading squad at Harrison High School, from which he graduated in 2005.
The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying any youth who may have had sexual contact with Davis. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.