An ex-El Paso County sheriff’s deputy who filed a lawsuit this month claiming to be the victim of racial discrimination and retaliation was facing accusations of excessive use of force for the second time in four years when he resigned last year.
Patrick Smith was accused of “an unprovoked and violent attack” against Robert Montoya, a jail inmate, in a 2013 notice of claim against the Sheriff’s Office, which was settled in 2015 for $24,999.
Montoya was having breakfast in the jail June 11, 2013, when he requested another carton of milk because his was sour or “bad,” the notice of claim says.
“There was no provocation or other action … that precipitated what was an unprovoked and violent attack by Deputy Patrick Smith,” it says.
“A videotape of the incident clearly shows that the deputy in question walked toward (Montoya) while he was seated at one of the stainless steel tables in the ward’s main open area, and as he got closer the deputy attempted to provoke (Montoya) and then lunged upward and violently struck (Montoya) in the face with sufficient impact to have knocked (Montoya) nearly off his feet.
“(Montoya) unsuccessfully attempted to stop the attack as the deputy continued to assault and strangle (Montoya).”
Montoya, who remained incarcerated at the time, also was refused medical treatment after the incident, which “resulted in further injuries and aggravation of injuries,” the notice of claim says.
“The precise extent of (Montoya’s) injuries and the nature of any permanent injuries, whether physical or emotional, are difficult to ascertain, especially when (Montoya) continues to be denied proper medical treatment and care by correctional officials.”
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Natalie Sosa declined to comment on whether Smith was disciplined for the 2013 incident, saying the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t discuss internal investigations.
He was employed by the Sheriff’s Office for nearly 14 years before resigning June 12, 2017, amid an investigation into his use of force against an inmate who flipped him off in May 2017, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court against Sheriff Bill Elder.
Smith, who is African-American, alleges that the investigation was motivated by racial discrimination and retaliation for supporting another deputy’s sexual harassment claim.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby previously has declined to comment on the lawsuit. “We cannot comment about pending litigation,” she wrote in an email to The Gazette.
From January 2017 through June, four jail deputies have faced serious disciplinary consequences for uses of force at the jail, according to documents provided by the Sheriff’s Office. Smith was one of two deputies who resigned in lieu of termination. The other two were suspended for 40 hours.