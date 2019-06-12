Police are searching for an ex-con suspected in a May 29 fatal shooting outside an east Colorado Springs apartment complex.
Christopher Freeman Jr., 31, of Colorado Springs, is wanted on suspicion of second-degree murder in the killing of James Quilter, 46, of Colorado Springs, police said. Freeman is considered armed and dangerous, police said.
Freeman's criminal history includes several stints in prison, court records show. Most recently, in July 2017, he pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a previous offender, a felony, and was sentenced to 15 months in prison with 121 days of credit for time served.
In July 2010, he pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule 2 substance and was sentenced to eight years in prison and three years in the Intensive Supervision Program, court records show. In March 2011, he pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule 2 substance in a separate case and was sentenced to 3 years in prison with 6 days of credit for time served.
Quilter was found dead about 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North Murray Boulevard, near the Shannon Glen Apartments, after police responded to reports of shots fired.
He drove an ice cream truck in the neighborhood, and had nine children and five grandchildren, his wife, Marjorie Quilter, said.
"He was vibrant, loved in the community, he was a teacher, a friend, the proudest father I've ever met," she said. "He had a nonprofit, along with the ice cream truck, he was a fixer, he left just such a big imprint on the world.
"He was just a God-fearing man, he was just so loving and kind-hearted and passionate and he loved his children so much so it was the perfect business for him."
Quilter's death was ruled a homicide by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, the city’s seventh this year.
The Gazette's Liz Henderson contributed to this report.