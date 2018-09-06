A 53-year-old man accused of coercing sex from a teenage Iranian immigrant — and physically abusing and stalking her when their illicit relationship fizzled — was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in jail and 10 years to life on probation.
David Arthur Wismer III, a former Colorado Springs financial adviser, pleaded guilty to sex assault on a child by one in a position of trust, a felony. In exchange, he avoided prison time.
Wismer will be required to register as a sex offender, said Lee Richards, spokeswoman for the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Had he gone to trial and been convicted, Wismer could have received the equivalent of a life sentence in prison under Colorado’s sentencing guidelines for sex offenders.
Prosecutor Oliver Robinson asked for a 90-day jail sentence, but Judge Robert Lowrey gave him 60 days, Richards said. Wismer will get credit for five days served.
In exchange for Wismer’s plea, prosecutors dismissed more than two dozen counts against him, including charges that he had sex with the girl when she was under 15, which carries a mandatory prison sentence.
But the victim, now an adult, would not cooperate in the prosecution because she wants to move on with her life, prosecutor Adam Bailey said after a June hearing.
She addressed the court by phone Thursday, saying she agreed with Wismer receiving probation and didn’t want him to go to jail, Richards said.
The victim, whose name is being withheld by The Gazette, said she first came to know Wismer after he helped her, her mother and sister immigrate from Iran in 2012. He was a church friend of her father and helped the family even after her parents split a year later, the girl told authorities.
She said she was still 14 when Wismer led her into a relationship. When the relationship began to fray, Wismer turned into a jealous lover, dunning her with messages and eventually stalking her.