A former Colorado Springs city councilwoman is accused of hurling knives at her husband of 22 years while screaming, "I wish you were dead, I want to kill you," court documents show.
The allegations landed Lisa Czelatdko, 48, in El Paso County jail over a holiday weekend. She posted posted $10,000 bond on Tuesday, the fourth day of her custody, court records show.
Czelatdko was arrested Saturday on suspicion of second-degree assault and menacing, both felonies, and criminal mischief under $300 and menacing, both misdemeanors, records show.
Thomas Czelatdko, 51, reportedly arrived home just before midnight Friday to find his wife pointing a can of mace at him and yelling at him to "get the hell out of my house," an arrest affidavit shows. He responded, "Leave me alone."
The couple was in the garage of their house on Gladstone Street.
Lisa Czelatdko reportedly grabbed things from a shelf in the garage and tried to throw them at her husband, the affidavit says. She didn't hit him, but a large tool shattered the front passenger-side window of a Toyota Prius in the garage, causing about $200 damage.
Thomas Czelatdko walked past his wife and into the house, where she grabbed "several knives" from a drawer in the kitchen island and began to throw them at him, the affidavit says. One knife hit a storage container, and another hit his left knee, "causing him pain and slight bleeding."
Thomas Czelatdko told police that "he was in fear of his life" during the encounter.
She served one term on City Council from 2011 to 2013 and also has worked as a real estate agent.
"Lisa Czelatdko is a devoted mother of four, a hardworking businesswoman, and she was a dedicated public servant who has always put family and community first," said Czelatdko's attorney, Pat Mika. "She is devastated by these allegations. There are many women who have suffered years of domestic abuse.
"Eventually, they find themselves in the difficult position of having to protect themselves from harm. We fully expect the truth will come out. At this time, I ask that the media respect her and her children's privacy during this trying time."