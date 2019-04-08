A former Colorado Springs cheer coach pleaded guilty Monday to sexually assaulting three Sand Creek High School students.
Keean Davis, 30, could get up to six years in prison on two of the three child sex counts in his plea bargain. The third is punishable by up to three years in prison. He is also eligible for probation or placement in a community-based prison alternative under terms of a deal with prosecutors.
Fourth Judicial District Judge Jill Brady is set to sentence him July 8.
Police say Davis was arrested in October on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student at Sand Creek on the city’s northeast side. Two more children later stepped forward, saying he plied them with alcohol or drugs before coaxing them to perform sex acts.
Davis is a former paraprofessional educator, cheer coach and security guard for Harrison School District 2 and Colorado Springs School District 11. He also worked in the Denver area.
He had been scheduled for trial in September on 19 counts, including sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is being held in the El Paso County jail on a $250,000 bond, records show.