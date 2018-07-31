A former Colorado Springs charter school teacher convicted of repeatedly groping a 12-year-old girl in his classroom was sentenced to prison Tuesday.
Kenyada Antwun Lattimore, formerly of Ambassador Academy, was ordered to serve 10 years to life behind bars. He had faced eight to 24 years to life after a jury returned partial convictions against him at a May trial.
In sentencing him, 4th Judicial District Judge Michael McHenry cited the girl’s struggle to regain a sense of normalcy.
“I’ve seen her cry. I’ve seen her question her identity. I’ve seen her question her sanity,” McHenry said. Under Colorado’s stiff sentencing for sex offenders, Lattimore can be held beyond the 10 years, and up to the rest of his life, until prison officials deem him safe for release.
During a five-day trial, the jury heard evidence that the abuse occurred during the 2016 school year, involving a girl who transferred to the charter school to flee bullying at a different school. Her account of unwanted touching by Lattimore was bolstered by scores of text messages she exchanged with the defendant, including sexually explicit messages and at least one lurid photograph. Lattimore left the school after his arrest, officials said.
A panel deliberated for three days before rejecting the defendant’s blanket denials along with his claim that he believed he had been exchanging messages with the girl’s mother in what he called a “game.”
His attorney, Richard Bednarski, asked for leniency at sentencing, citing Lattimore’s military service and lack of criminal history. He argued that Lattimore’s continuing claims of innocence shouldn’t be held against him.
Lattimore is a combat veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, suffering repeated brain injuries from improvised explosive devices, Bednarski said.
During a tearful address spiked with flashes of anger, Lattimore quoted Bible verses, called himself a victim of a corrupt judicial system, and begged the judge to impose probation, even though his convictions carry a mandatory prison sentence.
“My family is everything,” he said, weeping.
Lattimore’s wife, LeDonna Lattimore, joined in the call for mercy, saying her husband of 21 years had been wrongfully convicted. Lattimore has four children and many nieces and nephews, and he had never been accused of inappropriate behavior, she added.
“I don’t believe the accusations, because I know they’re not true,” she said.
The victim, now 14, asked for the harshest sentence available, saying Lattimore had stolen her innocence and undermined her sense of trust. She is now in therapy and on medication, but her recovery is a moving target, her mother said in addressing the court.
Asking the judge for a sentence near the top end of the range, prosecutor Jimmy Litle said the evidence left little ambiguity as to Lattimore’s interest in the girl.
“She was nothing more than a photo. Nothing more than the next touch,” he said. “What he turned her into was a piece of meat for his sexual gratification.”