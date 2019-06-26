LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — Wednesday is the first of three days of hearings this week for a man accused of killing his 13-year-old son in southwest Colorado nearly seven years ago.
Mark Redwine's trial is scheduled to begin on Sept 19. He's pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.
He's accused of killing his son Dylan in November 2012, shortly after he arrived for a court-ordered visit from Colorado Springs. The boy's remains were found in 2013 and 2015 within 10 miles of Redwine's home near Vallecito Reservoir.
This week there are three days of hearings leading up to the September trial. During those hearings, they're going over evidence and deciding what will be admissible during the trial, according to a spokesperson for the county.