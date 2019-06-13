A Teller County rancher awaiting a murder trial on charges he fatally bludgeoned a missing Woodland Park woman is expected to return to court in Cripple Creek on Friday for pretrial motions.
Patrick Frazee is due at 9 a.m. Friday for a hearing expected to determine if prosecutors can move forward with consumptive testing of a single, unnamed piece of evidence in the disappearance and apparent death of his fiancee, 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth.
Consumptive testing means that the item in question would not survive, requiring a judge to consider if the testing is necessary and appropriate.
The case has captured worldwide attention since Berreth went missing on Thanksgiving Day, sparking a monthlong search that ended with Berreth presumed dead and Frazee jailed on six felony charges, including first-degree murder, solicitation of murder and tampering with a body. During a preliminary hearing earlier this year, authorities relayed allegations that Frazee tried to persuade an Idaho nurse with whom he was having an affair to kill Berreth before he carried out the slaying himself.
Frazee, 33, who has pleaded not guilty, is due for trial on Oct. 28 in Cripple Creek. He faces life in prison without parole if convicted of first-degree murder.
Frazee was also in court Wednesday as part of the battle for custody of his and Berreth's toddler daughter. In April, a judge awarded temporary custody of the child to Berreth’s parents. It’s unclear if arrangements have changed, because the judge has banned the public from the ongoing custody hearings, and no update was available about Thursday's hearing.