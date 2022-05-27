Snowfall in Colorado Springs earlier this month caused extensive damage to trees around the city – including at Evergreen Cemetery.

The Evergreen Heritage Memorial Day Commemoration scheduled for Monday has been canceled, according to the event page on Facebook. The cemetery is also closed Friday but open starting Saturday at 8 a.m. through the weekend, an employee said.

According to a press release sent Thursday, the city is working to remove broken branches and debris at Evergreen, but the effort will not be completed by the weekend.

“Evergreen visitors are advised to adhere to signage on the property and proceed at their own risk due to potential hazards,” the press release said. “Also, visitors should not attempt clean-up on their own as, in many instances, debris is significant in size and unstable.”

Approaching Memorial Day, many people plan to honor and celebrate the lives of those who they have lost by visiting cemeteries.

“We recognize the importance of this weekend for many of our families, both military and civilian, and we have prioritized the cleanup of our city cemetery and made the decision to keep it open in order to honor the families of the many men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers.

“We hope to accomplish as much reparation as possible in the coming days and ask for our residents’ patience and understanding as we continue the storm mitigation.”

Evergreen Cemetery will be open Saturday through Monday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.