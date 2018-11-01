WOODLAND PARK • Multimedia Christian evangelist Andrew Wommack says evangelical Christians put President Donald Trump in office in the 2016 election.
“We’re the ones that made a difference,” Wommack said.
“The liberals have gotten so incensed over that,” he said, that they’ll likely turn out in force to vote in Tuesday’s midterm election.
So his 40-year-old Andrew Wommack Ministries and an offshoot, Charis Bible College, are holding what they’re calling The Event at 4 p.m. Sunday to rally Christians around the nation “to pray, to worship, to inspire and to act.”
“We’re encouraging people to get out and vote,” Wommack said Tuesday night, before addressing a crowd previewing a $53 million auditorium just built on his expansive mountain campus.
The Event also will feature Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, a conservative policy and lobbying organization based in Washington, D.C., and former presidential candidate and Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.
Wommack said he expects more than 2,000 people to attend the free, open event at the new auditorium at 800 Gospel Truth Way. But people must pre-register at truthandliberty.net or theevent2018.com.
Both websites will simulcast The Event live, and about 100 other platforms, including television and radio programs, will livestream or rebroadcast it, he said.
Wommack said Perkins and Huckabee contacted him about rallying Christians to get out the vote as a project of the Truth and Liberty Coalition.
Birthed by Wommack, the group of prominent ministry leaders targets seven “mountains” of reformation through Christian teachings: religion and faith, family, education, government and law, commentary, entertainment and economics.
The Event is nonpartisan, said Richard Harris, one of the panelists and coordinator of the Truth and Liberty Coalition.
“We need to vote according to our conscience and faith values,” Harris said, calling Tuesday’s races “maybe the most important mid-term election in modern history.”
“We’re going to be talking about how important it is for Americans, especially those who believe in God, to exercise our right to vote, when people bled and died for decades to pursue and protect that right.”
While Wommack doesn’t endorse any candidates or issues, he espouses voting habits that underscore Christian principles of valuing human life, promoting freedom of religion and freedom of speech, supporting traditional marriage and the importance of family.
Wommack has been talking about politics from a Christian perspective every Monday night on his radio and television programs.
A Truth and Liberty video says The Event will look at “how we can keep our nation moving in the right direction,” and it points to a stronger economy, tax cuts in place, thriving small businesses, lower unemployment, religious freedoms, a strong military, energy development, government overreach shrinking, religious freedom on the rise and Jerusalem now being home to the U.S. Embassy as indicators.
Harris said The Event likely will offer prayers for the nation, for government leaders, for Americans to elect “good, wise, capable leaders” and that the nation “follows truth, justice and righteousness in everything it does.”
“The country is divided,” he said, “and what we’re seeing is kind of sad and kind of tragic in the level of anger that is present today.
“Part of the benefit of The Event is bringing people together in unity. It reminds us we are all Americans and of the values we hold in common.”
The Event will cap a three-day celebration at Charis Bible College that begins at 7 p.m. Friday with a performance of “David: The King of Jerusalem,” an original stage musical.
The new 3,200-seat auditorium, which Wommack designed with wood and stone features and tall glass windows that frame the back of Pikes Peak, will be dedicated at 2 p.m. Saturday with guests Kenneth Copeland and Jesse Duplantis.
The building has administrative offices, a bookstore, a café and a call center.
Wommack paid for the $53 million auditorium and the $31 million worship and classroom center called The Barn with donations from his worldwide followers.
A $21 million, five-story parking garage is to be completed by the end of this year. Student housing, a student center and a sports facility also are part of Wommack’s vision.
Charis Bible College, which Wommack moved to Woodland Park six years ago, will grow to 850 students on site after Thanksgiving, he said, and about 6,000 students worldwide on 67 campuses in 20 countries.
“I didn’t do it,” Wommack said. “This is something that God did.”
