BOULDER — A second wildfire ignited in Boulder County on Sunday, prompting new evacuations a day after nearly 3,000 people were displaced by a fast-moving fire that likely burned homes. They were the latest of several major wildfires burning across the state.
The largest of Boulder County's fires, the CalWood fire, started around noon Saturday near the Cal-Wood Education Center, which is about 17 miles from downtown Boulder. It was pushed by strong winds. The National Center for Atmospheric Research's Mesa lab recorded gusts of 59 mph on Saturday.
More than 1,600 residences and nearly 3,000 people were under evacuation orders, including the small town of Jamestown, Boulder County officials said.
Based on the path of the fire, officials believe it is likely multiple houses were lost, Mike Wagner, the Boulder County sheriff’s division chief, told the Daily Camera newspaper in Boulder on Saturday.
The fire had burned nearly 14 square miles by Sunday morning, but more humid weather was expected to help fire crews.
“Everyone is thrilled with the weather this morning,” Jennifer Bray, spokesperson with the Boulder County Emergency Operations Center told The Denver Post on Sunday. “And hoping that will be a big help in their efforts today.”
The plan for Sunday was for aerial crews to hit the fire “as hard as they can” before winds picked up later in the day, Wagner said.
Despite that optimism, a second fire sparked Sunday in western Boulder County, torching about 5 acres and forcing evacuations of the communities of Ward and Gold Hill, both west of Boulder. Ward has 145 residents, and Gold Hill's population is roughly 120.
Residents displaced by what's being called the Lefthand Canyon fire are directed to seek shelter at the Nederland Community Center.
Cameron Peak fire
Meanwhile, the Cameron Peak fire, which started in mid-August and is burning west of Fort Collins, has grown to 318 square miles and was 62% contained on Sunday. More than 1,500 firefighters are working the blaze, which is the largest fire in Colorado history.
A spot fire east of the main Cameron Peak fire burned homes overnight Friday and into Saturday, Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith said in a Facebook post Sunday morning. He said homes were lost in The Retreat in Glen Haven, but did not say how many. The sheriff's office will assess the damage and notify homeowners.
Winds were expected to be lighter on Sunday and some precipitation was in the forecast allowing fire crews to more aggressively fight the fire, fire information officer Cass Cairns said.
Fire officials have lifted the mandatory evacuations for the Manhattan Road, Shambhala Center and County Road 103 from the Tunnel Campground north, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said. Residents may return home with no restrictions.
East Troublesome fire
North of Hot Sulphur Springs, the East Troublesome fire on Sunday was expected to spread a mile and a half towards Colorado 125, sending smoke over surrounding communities as the blaze hits "pockets of heavy fuel," according to InciWeb. Air operations will resume dropping water and retardant Sunday as needed, the website said.
Evacuation orders remain in effect. The fire broke out Oct. 14 and is estimated at 12,655 acres and 5 % contained.
Williams Fork fire
Officials warned of red-flag fire conditions at the Williams Fork fire, which sparked Aug. 14 about 10 miles southwest of Fraser.
The blaze, which has burned 14,653 acres, continued its spread to the northwest, generating heavy smoke as it hit pockets of beetle-killed trees. Fire crews relied on sprinkler systems to protect buildings and bolster fire lines. Containment is estimated at 26%.
Middle Fork fire
Strong, gusty winds put firefighters in a precarious position Sunday as they worked to build a containment line along the southwestern flank of the Williams Fork fire, which broke out Sept. 6 about 10 miles north of Steamboat Springs, InciWeb reported. The blaze is estimated at 19,938 acres, and just 1% contained.
The potential for fire-weakened trees to topple over was among the threats to crews as they scout for trails and roads that could be used to restrict the fire's growth.
Warm, dry weather expected in days ahead could revive burning in some areas, fire officials said.
The Gazette's Lance Benzel contributed to this article.