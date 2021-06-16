Vosburg Pike fire, 6/16/2021

Evacuations were ordered for homes within a half-mile radius of county road 228 after the 40-acre Vosburg Pike fire broke out in southwestern Colorado, Wednesday. 

At around 4:13 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, officials with the San Juan National Forest tweeted that the Bureau of Land Management, the Forest Service, and La Plata County were working to contain a wildfire that broke out in an area controlled by the Bureau of Land Management just north of U.S. Route 160.

Officials said that people evacuated as a result of the fire should go to Florida Mesa Elementary school, and residents within a two-mile radius of county road 228 were on pre-evacuation notice.

