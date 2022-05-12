Two fires in Colorado Springs prompted evacuation orders Thursday from fire officials.

A grass fire was reported in northeast Colorado Springs in the Summer Grace Street and Ackerman Drive area, which is near Stetson Hills Boulevard and Peterson Road.

Colorado Springs Fire Department said in a tweet just before 11:30 a.m. that firefighters responded to a grass fire on the 6700 block of Ackerman Drive. The fire spread down a drainage area and ignited a second fire near Ann Lee Way, firefighters said. Emergency responders evacuated homes west to Tutt Boulevard.

Evacuees were instructed to go to UC Health Park, Colorado Springs police tweeted.

Shortly after that, the fire department issued evacuation orders for the Skylark Mobile Home Park at 3831 N. Cascade Ave. due to a structure fire.

Emergency responders asked that only people with life-threatening emergencies call 911 since the Colorado Springs Police Department went on priority dispatch due to the emergency response needed for the fires.

Wind speeds in Colorado Springs blew west around 32 mph with gusts up to 53 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story. Check with gazette.com for updates.

