Two fires in Colorado Springs prompted evacuation orders Thursday from fire officials.
A grass fire was reported in northeast Colorado Springs in the Summer Grace Street and Ackerman Drive area, which is near Stetson Hills Boulevard and Peterson Road.
Scene at a grass fire very close to a neighborhood off Stetson Hills in NE Colorado Springs @CSFDPIO @csgazette pic.twitter.com/PUtDKrKiGQ— Hugh Johnson (@ByHughJohnson) May 12, 2022
Colorado Springs Fire Department said in a tweet just before 11:30 a.m. that firefighters responded to a grass fire on the 6700 block of Ackerman Drive. The fire spread down a drainage area and ignited a second fire near Ann Lee Way, firefighters said. Emergency responders evacuated homes west to Tutt Boulevard.
EVACUATION ORDER for Summer Grace/Akerman Drive due to a wildland fire. Everyone in this area is ordered to evacuate immediately. For more info, monitor local media. https://t.co/eveQ74HXIi— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 12, 2022
Evacuees were instructed to go to UC Health Park, Colorado Springs police tweeted.
Shortly after that, the fire department issued evacuation orders for the Skylark Mobile Home Park at 3831 N. Cascade Ave. due to a structure fire.
EVACUATION ORDER for 3831 N Cascade Av; Skylark Mobile Home Park due to a structure fire. Everyone in this area is ordered to evacuate immediately. For more info, monitor local media. Please evacuate all of Skylark Mobile Home Park https://t.co/SGwx4OWCn4— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 12, 2022
Emergency responders asked that only people with life-threatening emergencies call 911 since the Colorado Springs Police Department went on priority dispatch due to the emergency response needed for the fires.
Wind speeds in Colorado Springs blew west around 32 mph with gusts up to 53 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
No other details were released.
This is a developing story. Check with gazette.com for updates.