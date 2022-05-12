Two fires in Colorado Springs prompted evacuation orders Thursday from fire officials.

A grass fire was reported in northeast Colorado Springs in the Summer Grace Street and Ackerman Drive area, which is near Stetson Hills Boulevard and Peterson Road.

Colorado Springs Fire Department said in a tweet just before 11:30 a.m. that firefighters responded to a grass fire on the 6700 block of Ackerman Drive. The fire spread down a drainage area and ignited a second fire near Anna Lee Way, firefighters said. Emergency responders evacuated homes between Anna Lee Way and Tutt Boulevard.

Evacuees were instructed to go to UCHealth Park, Colorado Springs police tweeted.

Ridgeview Elementary School evacuated students to Vista Ridge High School where families are picking up students, David Nancarrow, spokesman for District 49, said. Vista Ridge High School has a "secured perimeter" and is otherwise operating normally.

Shortly after that, the fire department issued evacuation orders for the Skylark Mobile Home Park at 3831 N. Cascade Ave. due to a structure fire.

Evacuees from the Skylark Mobile Home Park were instructed to go to Vasa Fitness at East Fillmore Street and and North Nevada Avenue, police said.

Traffic on southbound North Nevada Avenue between East Fillmore Street and Austin Bluffs Parkway experienced heavy traffic. Police shut down the roadway at the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Garden of the Gods Road, police said.

Emergency responders asked that only people with life-threatening emergencies call 911 since the Colorado Springs Police Department went on priority dispatch due to the emergency response needed for the fires.

Wind speeds in Colorado Springs blew west around 32 mph with gusts up to 53 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Firefighters asked people not to fly drones in the area of active fires because it interferes with firefighter's drones, firefighters tweeted. 

This is a developing story. Check with gazette.com for updates.

Reporter

Chhun Sun is The Gazette's morning breaking news reporter. A Thailand-born Cambodian-American, he joined The Gazette's staff in April 2015 — covering everything from public safety to sports and outdoors to local/state politics.

