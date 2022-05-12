Two fires in Colorado Springs prompted evacuation orders Thursday from fire officials.

A grass fire was reported in northeast Colorado Springs in the Summer Grace Street and Ackerman Drive area, which is near Stetson Hills Boulevard and Peterson Road.

Scene at a grass fire very close to a neighborhood off Stetson Hills in NE Colorado Springs @CSFDPIO @csgazette pic.twitter.com/PUtDKrKiGQ — Hugh Johnson (@ByHughJohnson) May 12, 2022

Colorado Springs Fire Department said in a tweet just before 11:30 a.m. that firefighters responded to a grass fire on the 6700 block of Ackerman Drive. The fire spread down a drainage area and ignited a second fire near Anna Lee Way, firefighters said. Emergency responders evacuated homes between Anna Lee Way and Tutt Boulevard.

EVACUATION ORDER for Summer Grace/Akerman Drive due to a wildland fire. Everyone in this area is ordered to evacuate immediately. For more info, monitor local media. https://t.co/eveQ74HXIi — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 12, 2022

Evacuees were instructed to go to UCHealth Park, Colorado Springs police tweeted.

Ridgeview Elementary School evacuated students to Vista Ridge High School where families are picking up students, David Nancarrow, spokesman for District 49, said. Vista Ridge High School has a "secured perimeter" and is otherwise operating normally.

Shortly after that, the fire department issued evacuation orders for the Skylark Mobile Home Park at 3831 N. Cascade Ave. due to a structure fire.

EVACUATION ORDER for 3831 N Cascade Av; Skylark Mobile Home Park due to a structure fire. Everyone in this area is ordered to evacuate immediately. For more info, monitor local media. Please evacuate all of Skylark Mobile Home Park https://t.co/SGwx4OWCn4 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 12, 2022

Evacuees from the Skylark Mobile Home Park were instructed to go to Vasa Fitness at East Fillmore Street and and North Nevada Avenue, police said.

Traffic on southbound North Nevada Avenue between East Fillmore Street and Austin Bluffs Parkway experienced heavy traffic. Police shut down the roadway at the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Garden of the Gods Road, police said.

Emergency responders asked that only people with life-threatening emergencies call 911 since the Colorado Springs Police Department went on priority dispatch due to the emergency response needed for the fires.

Wind speeds in Colorado Springs blew west around 32 mph with gusts up to 53 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Firefighters asked people not to fly drones in the area of active fires because it interferes with firefighter's drones, firefighters tweeted.

This is a developing story. Check with gazette.com for updates.