Colorado Springs and El Paso County fire officials are responded to two brush fires that broke out near Interstate 25 Sunday afternoon that forced brief evacuations.

One fire was reported near Woodmen Road and the other near InterQuest Parkway, Colorado Springs police announced on Twitter just after 1 p.m. 

Just before 2 p.m. Colorado Springs fire officials tweeted  the "bulk" of the fire is "knocked down" and crews have established a containment line. Lots of smoke is still in the area as firefighters mop up the hotspots, they said. No structures are threatened, they said.

Colorado Springs fire officials lifted evacuations for hotels and businesses in the area of I-25 and InterQuest Parkway around 2:30 p.m., they said.

This is a developing story.

Tags

Reporter

Breeanna Jent covers El Paso County government. She previously worked as the editorial assistant for the Pikes Peak Newspapers and joined their sister paper, The Gazette, in 2020.

Load comments