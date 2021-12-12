Colorado Springs and El Paso County fire officials are responded to two brush fires that broke out near Interstate 25 Sunday afternoon that forced brief evacuations.

CSFD and County fire resources are responding to reports of brushfires near I25. One near woodmen and one near interquest. Please do not call 911 about them. @CSPDPIO — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) December 12, 2021

#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD responding to multiple grass fires off of I 25 in the north part of the city. Please avoid the area. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 12, 2021

#ColoradoSpribgsFire bulk of fire is knocked down crews have a an initial containment line established. Lot of smoke in the area still — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 12, 2021

One fire was reported near Woodmen Road and the other near InterQuest Parkway, Colorado Springs police announced on Twitter just after 1 p.m.

Just before 2 p.m. Colorado Springs fire officials tweeted the "bulk" of the fire is "knocked down" and crews have established a containment line. Lots of smoke is still in the area as firefighters mop up the hotspots, they said. No structures are threatened, they said.

#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD and partner agency units mopping up hot spots and interior fires. No structures threatened at this time. pic.twitter.com/1xXBNGe0At — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 12, 2021

#ColoradoSpringsFire Evacuations of local hotels and businesses have been lifted. Crews are mopping up hot spots. Media brief at 3:15 on the west side of the Colorado Mtn Brewery parking lot. Fire is under control. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 12, 2021

Colorado Springs fire officials lifted evacuations for hotels and businesses in the area of I-25 and InterQuest Parkway around 2:30 p.m., they said.

