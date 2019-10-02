Several neighborhoods south of Salida were ordered to evacuate early Wednesday as the Decker Fire continued to ravage the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness.
The fire spread to Methodist Mountain late Tuesday and continued to grow overnight with the help of wind gusts between 45 to 55 mph, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said.
Evacuations were issued around 2:30 a.m. for residents living between County Roads 110 and 104, including Methodist Mountain Estates, Boot Hill, Pinon Ridge Estates, Mountain Vista Village Trailer Park, and subdivisions near Methodist Mountain Estates, the Sheriff’s Office said.
About 6:30 a.m., evacuation orders were expanded to Fawn Ridge Estates and for those living south of County Roads 111 and 107.
The Sheriff’s Office is urging evacuees to check in at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds so authorities can account for their safety. Large animals can also be taken to the fairgrounds, the Sheriff’s Office said.
As of Wednesday morning, the blaze had reached 3,746 acres, the Bureau of Land Management said. Authorities expect flames to continue to spread due to strong winds and relatively low humidity. Just 5 percent of the fire's perimeter had been contained.
Fire crews have been monitoring the fire, which was sparked by lightning on Sept. 8, and letting it run its course in order to eradicate dead trees from the forest, BLM said. Authorities estimate they won't fully contain the fire until Dec. 20.