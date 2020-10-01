Mandatory evacuations were issued for parts of Larimer and Jackson counties in northern Colorado Wednesday as the Mullen fire steadily crept over the Wyoming border, according to a posting on inciweb.org, an official fire information website.
In Larimer County, the Roach and Hohnholz areas were urged to evacuate immediately along with residents in the 3-way area as well as those north on Highway 125 and Highway 127 in Jackson County.
The Mullen fire, burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest, southwest of Centennial, Wyo., tore through 117,420 acres of land since the fire broke out on Sept. 17, but the fire's cause is still unknown.
More than 930 firefighters were trying to suppress the blaze, which continues to burn in rugged terrain.
The flames' spread exploded an additional 20,000 acres from Wednesday to Thursday because of gusty winds and dry conditions. There is still no containment reported.
"Yesterday we had a pretty impressive fire day," Chip Redmond, incident meteorologist for the Rocky Mountain Blue Team, said in a video update. He added, "We put up a big column and it (the fire) just — it moved."
The fire expanded several miles in under an hour and half, a Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team reported said.
Smoke from the fire also spread, settling along the front range and worsening air quality.
The Mullen Fire isn't the only culprit for poor air quality though, the Cameron Peak fire burning in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests west of Fort Collins burned through 125,006 acres as of Thursday and is contributing to the hazy skies.
The Cameron Peak fire is 30% contained as of Thursday thanks to firefighters' efforts to fortify lines around the fire's perimeter, but is not expected to be fully contained until Oct. 31
As for the Mullen fire, it's expected to be contained by Oct. 30.