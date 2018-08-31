DENVER — A reported chlorine leak has injured eight people and forced evacuations, according to a Tweet from the Denver Fire Department. No details about their injuries were provided.
A spokesperson for the Denver Fire Department said they were responding to a report of the chlorine leak in the 11000 block of E. 40th Ave. The surrounding area was being evacuated, according to Denver Fire.
In a Tweet, Denver police said they were assisting with traffic control for the incident near 40th Ave and Lima St.
The Denver Public School District said in a Tweet, that students at several schools in the area were being told to stay inside due to a smell in the area.