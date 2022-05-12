The Colorado Springs Fire Department released a map of current evacuation orders Thursday for residents in the Stetson Hills neighborhood of northeast Colorado Springs.
Fire crews are battling a grass fire in Summer Grace Street and Ackerman Drive area. Read more here. Evacuees were instructed to go to UCHealth Park, Colorado Springs police tweeted.
Update- Area of evacuations pic.twitter.com/CnhsYLsAJl— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 12, 2022
Important update regarding EVACUATION ORDER for Summer Grace/Akerman Drive. Additional areas are now being evacuated https://t.co/VvjU4gJ0td— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 12, 2022
Crews are also working a structure fire at the Skylark Mobile Home Park at 3831 N. Cascade Ave. and issued evacuation orders.