Residents of the evacuation area of the High Park Fire can return home as of 10 a.m. Wednesday per the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.

Valid ID or proof of residency, such as utility bills or mail with name and address, is required to enter the area.

Pre-evacuation orders have also been lifted, so residents who self-evacuated can also return home.

Firefighters are still active in areas affected by the wildfire.

Precautions are being advised given the prevalence of smoke in the area. Smoky conditions should be expected in coming months as internal areas of the fire continue to burn.

Since Thursday, mandatory evacuation orders have been in place for Lakemoor Subdivision, Cripple Creek Ranches and the Mt. Pisgah area. Rhyolite Mountain Mesa, Monarch and Lost Canyon have also been under pre-evacuation orders.

The fire sparked shortly before 5 p.m. on May 12 near High Park Road. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. As of Tuesday evening, the fire had consumed 1,570 acres and containment was at 70%.

Disaster relief is available for affected families with children under 18-years-old. Individuals can apply at the Department of Human Services office in Woodland Park or the Aspen Mine Center.