Evacuation orders have been issued for parts of Conejos County for a wildfire burning north of Fox Creek, Colorado.
The Menkhaven fire was estimated at 197 acres as of Saturday evening, according to officials with San Luis Valley Emergency. All residents north of Colorado 17 from Fox Creek to Horca are being asked to evacuate, officials said.
Fox Creek is about a half-hour drive from the Colorado-New Mexico border.
Firefighters with the U.S. National Forest Service in Rio Grande are assisting; three air tankers are also on scene, according to emergency officials.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Pueblo had warned earlier Saturday that critical fire weather conditions were expected over the holiday weekend for areas including the San Luis Valley, mid Arkansas River Valley.
The Colorado Department of Public Health has issued an air quality advisory for southern Conejos County due to smoke from the fire.
Critical fire weather conditions will continue Sunday-Monday. Make sure to avoid any activities that could start a fire! #cowx pic.twitter.com/CiJeQqksG8— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 29, 2022